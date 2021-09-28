Schoolgirl wants to donate books to African orphans

Published: 8:07 AM September 28, 2021

Satira Treku, a Year 1 pupil at Sherrardswood School, came up with the concept of A Book Per Child. - Credit: Giusy Treku

A five-year-old schoolgirl has launched a new project to donate 5,000 books to orphans in Ghana and west Africa.

Satira Treku, a Year 1 pupil at Sherrardswood School who lives in Welwyn Garden City, initially wanted to donate one of her books to a less fortunate child after seeing an image of empty bookshelves in a newly built orphanage.

Her idea developed into a new initiative named A Book Per Child, which aims to deliver pre-loved children's books to deprived orphanages in Africa.

Her mum Giusy explained: "My daughter asked me why these children had no books on their library shelves while she and her friends had lots of books in their bedrooms. After explaining that some children are less fortunate and don’t have the means to have many books as she or her friends do, she thought of giving one of her books to a child in an orphanage.

"She then realised her one book won’t be enough for all of the children in orphanages and suggested that maybe other people could give us books they no longer need. This is how A Book Per Child was developed.

"My daughter believes that there are good-hearted people like her who could share her vision and make an impact on those children and build a better world.

"So far, over the last few weeks, she has received a donation of 3,000 pre-loved children books from different communities and organisations across Hertfordshire and the UK in support of this project.

"Satira is currently seeking funding to pay for the shipping of these books and a trip to Ghana to reach her goal in December where she will be making her donations to orphanages. We will also be documenting the trip and drafting a small report at the final stage of the project for us to share the positive impact and outcome of the books that each organisation and individual have donated."

A GoFunding page has now been set up to raise funds for the final stage of the A Book Per Child mission - see https://gofund.me/dda9a230 for details and to donate.



