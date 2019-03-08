Mark your bike in Hatfield tomorrow to stop it getting nicked

Police will hold a free bike marking event in Hatfield tomorrow.

Marking bikes can make it less likely thieves will want to cycle away with your bike, as its harder to sell on and easier to get back.

You can meet officers from the Hatfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team outside the library in Queensway between 12pm and 2pm, where they will be marking bikes and giving out crime prevention advice.

PCSO Deborah Rogers, from Hatfield's Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This is a great opportunity for us to meet with members of the public, add security markings to bikes and pass on crime prevention tips."

For more information on keeping your bike secure, check out the Herts Police website.