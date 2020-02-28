Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City writer says her new book will help you talk to angels

PUBLISHED: 06:55 02 March 2020

Beverley Densham is an author, angel coach, reiki master teacher. Picture: Supplied

Beverley Densham is an author, angel coach, reiki master teacher. Picture: Supplied

A writer from Welwyn Garden City released her new book last week about allegedly talking to angels.

Beverley Densham's new book is coming out on February 29. Picture: SuppliedBeverley Densham's new book is coming out on February 29. Picture: Supplied

I Talk to Angels - Connect with your guardian angels, is the latest release from Beverley Densham, a self-professed angel expert.

The book is her practical step-by-step guide to help the reader take a journey to connect, discover and create a deeper relationship with their guardian angel.

Bev, who is also a pilates teacher, helps people connect with their angels as a form of therapy, she shows people how much inner peace and happiness they can receive from a closeness with their guardian angel.

Bev says: "I followed my own angel guidance and asked Dame Kelly Holmes to write the foreword, and she said yes."

Dame Kelly Holmes said the book is: "a wonderful collection of ideas that will help you to find and connect with your angels.

"This is a book of inspiration, love and guidance."

To find out more visit: angeliclifestyle.com

