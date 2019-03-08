Hatfield girl who needs a bone marrow transplant appeals to find donor match

Bethany Day has to go three times a week to hospital to be treated for aplastic anemia. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A teenage girl from Hatfield who needs a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible is asking for donors.

Her letter to God for a donor. Picture: Supplied. Her letter to God for a donor. Picture: Supplied.

Bethany Day was diagnosed in July with severe aplastic anemia, a condition where her body has stopped producing enough blood cells, which can be treated by having a bone marrow transplant.

Her mother Catherine told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "She needs a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible as her body has stopped producing its own blood cells, she has no immune system and has to have regular blood and platelet transfusions until the right match is found."

Bethany also had to be treated recently for an infection in her heart and now has to come in three times a week for intravenous therapy medication.

"They are searching through the donor register and we are hopeful that they will find the right match," said Catherine. "She has to be very careful at home as she has no immune system.

"She should be starting her treatment there within the next few weeks."

Once a match for Bethany has been found she will need to start chemotherapy to prepare her body to accept the donor bone marrow.

"We are desperately trying to get as many people to join the donor register to hopefully increase Beth's chances of finding a match.

"Beth had an appointment at University College Hospital in London last week where she met some other children going through similar or worse."

But the 13-year-old is not just sitting in hospital every day, she has also started making colourful bandages for other sick children at the hospital.

"She has been donated some materials from Hobbycraft and has started a Facebook page to let people know what she is doing, and has started making some covers for the children," Catherine said.

To check out Bethany's page search Facebook for 'Beth's Handmade Picc Line Covers'.

You can register to be a donor online at the following sites:

anthonynolan.org and dkms.org.uk/en/register-now.