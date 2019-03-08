Call for child kitchen designers to create first 'kid-chen'

A kitchen supplier in Welwyn Garden City is on the hunt for a 'kid-chen designer'.

Benchmarx Kitchens Welwyn Garden City is searching for young creators to design the kitchen of their dreams.

The successful applicant will receive £500 worth of leisure vouchers in return for their creativity and will see their design brought to life by experts at Benchmarx Kitchens.

The 'kid-chen designer', who must be aged between four and 11 years old, will be paid in family days out in return for letting their imagination fly.

The kitchen can be without limits, a tap that pours chocolate, glitter cabinets in every colour of the rainbow or a tunnel behind the cupboards that leads to a secret den are all perfectly reasonable designs.

To apply visit: benchmarxkitchens.co.uk/kid-chen. Alternatively, forms can be collected by popping into Benchmarx Kitchens, Bessemer Road, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1GF. Entries must be submitted before 11.59pm on Sunday, July 14.