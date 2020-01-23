Advanced search

Man wanted by police after vehicle theft in Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 15:02 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 23 January 2020

Ben Kennedy, 34, of no fixed abode, is wanted by police. Herts Police.

A wanted appeal has been launched by police in a bid to trace a man in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Welwyn.

Ben Kennedy, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a theft which took place on Heronswood Road in Welwyn on Wednesday, December 18.

The 38-year-old is believed to be travelling in a black Ford Focus.

Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts should call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/113677/19. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

