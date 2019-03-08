Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied supplied

Families in Stevenage, Letchworth, Hatfield, Welwyn, St Albans and beyond are invited to join a free weight management programme being offered county-wide.

This might look like a calorie-fest, but the free weight management programme for families provides easy recipes to make healthier versions of treats like pizza. Picture: supplied This might look like a calorie-fest, but the free weight management programme for families provides easy recipes to make healthier versions of treats like pizza. Picture: supplied

The programme is designed for children aged five to 15 years old who are above their ideal weight.

They and their families are being offered places on 14-week courses starting after Easter.

The course, which has been commissioned by Hertfordshire County Council, teaches families about healthy lifestyles.

Sessions include an hour of fun nutrition lessons and an hour of physical activity.

Organisers BeeZee Bodies say it's all about getting healthy in realistic and fun ways, with no weekly weigh-ins or strict diet plans.

“The team were so friendly and welcoming and made both children feel at ease,” said Welwyn mum Shereen Hart, who took part with her family last year.

“They both enjoyed it so much that they couldn't wait to go back.

“I watched them both grow in confidence and knowledge and make some lifestyle changes that I would never have expected them to.

“We still have a long way to go but we are, as a family, much more aware and willing to work on our lifestyle choices.”

The programme starts with a one-to-one appointment to discuss each family's individual needs, which is followed by a variety of activities such as looking at portion sizes, heading to supermarkets and reading labels, and cooking classes.

There are also parent-only sessions to cover some of the trickier issues around food and exercise at home, snacks, takeaways, eating on the go, and healthy habits and routines.

A range of exercises are also covered, such as badminton, football, tennis and swimming, with an off-site adventure to try a new fun activity such as climbing, trampolining or canoeing.

There is also a graduation ceremony at the end to celebrate the achievements made.

There are around 20 free places on each course, which will start on April 22 in Hoddesdon, Stevenage, Watford, Hemel Hempstead, Leavesden, Letchworth, Hatfield, Welwyn, St Albans and Borehamwood.

To book or find out more, visit beezeebodies.com or call 01707 248648.