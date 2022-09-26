News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Bees and trees at buzzing Brookmans Park Golf Club as hives installed

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM September 26, 2022
Rosie Williams cutting the ribbon to open the beehives at Brookmans Park Golf Club.

Rosie Williams cutting the ribbon to open the beehives at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: Brian Hall

Things are buzzing at Brookmans Park Golf Club after a number of beehives were installed in the woodland at the course.

This past week saw another great step forward with Brookmans Park Golf Club’s five-year ecology programme.

Current Ladies Captain, Rosie Williams, has been spearheading an initiative to install beehives at the club for the future production of pure local honey from the honey bees.

Two professional beekeepers, Barry and Terry, have installed six hives at the Brookmans Park club and will be looking after the bees on an ongoing basis.

The hives are situated in a safe area within one of the course’s ancient woodland zones, providing the perfect environment for the bees to produce honey utilising the wide variety of different trees that are found on the course. 

Brookmans Park Golf Club.

One of the greens at Brookmans Park Golf Club. - Credit: Brian Hall

A club spokesperson said: "Barry and Terry gave the club members a very interesting introduction to beekeeping and how important that has become, as more and more outside influences are affecting pure honey production."

During the coming year the golf club plans to hold a number of sessions about beekeeping with the experts for everyone to learn more about this important food production process. 

Ladies' captain Rosie Williams was proud to cut the ribbon to officially open the beehives with the two beekeepers, a fitting legacy as part of her captaincy year.

Brookmans Park Golf Club's Queen's Green Canopy award.

Brookmans Park Golf Club's Queen's Green Canopy award. - Credit: Brian Hall

Earlier this year the club also received The Queen's Green Canopy award for its tree planting programme, with over 1,500 new trees and shrubs already planted in 2022.

The picturesque tree-lined course boasts a great selection of native trees and is home to a wide variety of wildlife.

The importance of this tree planting programme has been illustrated recently by King Charles lll extending the programme, initiated by Queen Elizabeth ll for 2022, through to the end of 2023.

"The installation of the beehives and the tree planting programme are both further steps forward to show that Brookmans Park Golf Club is not just about golf but also cares strongly for the environment," added club captain Brian Hall.


Logo Icon