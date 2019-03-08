Advanced search

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

PUBLISHED: 13:17 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 15 May 2019

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Archant

A swarm of bees have made a home for themselves on a pavement in Hatfield.

The pavement is on an intersection, between Cooks Way and Travellers Lane, and located opposite De Havilland Pre-School and Nursery.

Residents in the area have reported the bee swarm to the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's pest control but the responsibility for bees, in this case, is the British Beekeepers Association.

If you do find swarms of bees in your area Hatfield beekeeper Barry Darbyshire advises to go onto the BBA's website and look for your local swarm collector here: bbka.org.uk/swarm.

"We then can remove the swarm and try to make sure the bees are not diseased," said Barry.

"Then we distribute them to beginner beekeepers who need bees in the area."

Barry does advise being cautious around bees, but says they are generally "placid" insects.

"Try to avoid them and don't annoy them too much," he said.

