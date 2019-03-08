Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eighty Herts and Beds cadets commemorate D-Day

PUBLISHED: 06:59 06 June 2019

Beds and Herts Army Cadets pose together in France. Picture: Supplied.

Beds and Herts Army Cadets pose together in France. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

Eighty army cadets from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire took part in a week-long D-Day event.

Beds and Herts Army Cadets look over the white crosses of fallen American soliders. Picture: Supplied.Beds and Herts Army Cadets look over the white crosses of fallen American soliders. Picture: Supplied.

The young cadets went across the channel to Normandy, France - where the allied invasion took place - to celebrate the 75th anniversary.

During the commemoration tour of the battlefield sites, cadets learnt how the terrain proved challenging for the allied forces when they landed on June 6, 1944.

You may also want to watch:

One stop on the tour was the well-known Pegasus bridge, near to Caen, Omaha and Gold beaches, where the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry fought a significant battle.

"Well done to all who took part in the trip, a very smart turnout by everyone," said Mark Gray, public relations officer for Beds and Herts Army Cadet Force.

The final part of the grand tour was the American cemetery that has 10,0000 white crosses stretched out.

Later the cadets held a memorial gathering at the Mulberry harbour remains for those lives lost on D-Day.

The trip was organised by Wiltshire Army Cadet Force and included a 500-strong contingent of cadets.

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Appeal launched after woman assaulted in Welwyn Garden City alleyway

The assault took place opposite Waterford Green. Picture: Google Streetview

£45 million Hatfield scheme for 150 homes and doctor’s surgery put forward

Aerial plans of the High View, Hatfield regeneration. Picture: WHBC

Delays on A1(M) northbound near Welwyn Garden City after two lanes closed

Two lanes of the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City are closed causing delays. Picture: Archant

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Appeal launched after woman assaulted in Welwyn Garden City alleyway

The assault took place opposite Waterford Green. Picture: Google Streetview

£45 million Hatfield scheme for 150 homes and doctor’s surgery put forward

Aerial plans of the High View, Hatfield regeneration. Picture: WHBC

Delays on A1(M) northbound near Welwyn Garden City after two lanes closed

Two lanes of the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City are closed causing delays. Picture: Archant

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Eighty Herts and Beds cadets commemorate D-Day

Beds and Herts Army Cadets pose together in France. Picture: Supplied.

New careers hub coming to Herts to help students in the world of work

Thomas Alleyne Academy in Stevenage has been selected as the lead school for a new Hertfordshire career hub. Picture: Grace Gardner

Welwyn Garden City residents tidy up town centre

The volunteers gathered by the Coronation Fountain on Sunday

Welwyn Cemetery fly-tipped rubbish to be removed

Fly tipping at Welwyn Cemetery in the village. Picture: Sharon Tasker.

£45 million Hatfield scheme for 150 homes and doctor’s surgery put forward

Aerial plans of the High View, Hatfield regeneration. Picture: WHBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists