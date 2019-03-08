Eighty Herts and Beds cadets commemorate D-Day

Beds and Herts Army Cadets pose together in France. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Eighty army cadets from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire took part in a week-long D-Day event.

Beds and Herts Army Cadets look over the white crosses of fallen American soliders. Picture: Supplied. Beds and Herts Army Cadets look over the white crosses of fallen American soliders. Picture: Supplied.

The young cadets went across the channel to Normandy, France - where the allied invasion took place - to celebrate the 75th anniversary.

During the commemoration tour of the battlefield sites, cadets learnt how the terrain proved challenging for the allied forces when they landed on June 6, 1944.

One stop on the tour was the well-known Pegasus bridge, near to Caen, Omaha and Gold beaches, where the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry fought a significant battle.

"Well done to all who took part in the trip, a very smart turnout by everyone," said Mark Gray, public relations officer for Beds and Herts Army Cadet Force.

The final part of the grand tour was the American cemetery that has 10,0000 white crosses stretched out.

Later the cadets held a memorial gathering at the Mulberry harbour remains for those lives lost on D-Day.

The trip was organised by Wiltshire Army Cadet Force and included a 500-strong contingent of cadets.