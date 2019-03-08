Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Potters Bar Beaver group gets martial arts training

PUBLISHED: 16:14 21 March 2019

Beavers on Climbing Wall

Beavers on Climbing Wall

A Beavers group in Potters Bar have taken part in an action-packed martial arts evening.

Zendoryu Matial Arts class with BeaversZendoryu Matial Arts class with Beavers

Northaw Beavers had a Zendoryu martial arts taster evening at Wroxham School last Friday under the watchful eye of instructor, Alan Yearly.

The children learnt to fall, roll, protect themselves and did some wall climbing.

Diane Holwerda, the Beaver leader said: “The children were so excited and really enjoyed the evening.

“I get so much out of volunteering in this role and would encourage anybody to give it a go.

“Beavers do all kinds of fun and enriching activities that are good for teamwork, building confidence and self-esteem.”

Beavers is for boys and girls aged six to eight years old and provides group learning activities for kids in weekly sessions.

The Beavers pack has some availability on Friday evenings from 6pm to 7pm.

They are also keen to recruit more voluntary leaders.

For more information or a trial night email: koalapbscout@gmail.com

Most Read

Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police called after men follow young girls in Welwyn Garden City

Two girls were approached by men in Hilly Fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Three-car crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police were called to a crash on Ascots Lane, Welwyn Garden City, today. Picture: Nina Morgan

Council buys Welwyn Garden City shop units for more than £7.5million

21-33 Stonehills, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal after man seriously hurt in Welwyn Garden City

Police are on the scene in Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police called after men follow young girls in Welwyn Garden City

Two girls were approached by men in Hilly Fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Three-car crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police were called to a crash on Ascots Lane, Welwyn Garden City, today. Picture: Nina Morgan

Council buys Welwyn Garden City shop units for more than £7.5million

21-33 Stonehills, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal after man seriously hurt in Welwyn Garden City

Police are on the scene in Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar Beaver group gets martial arts training

Beavers on Climbing Wall

Police investigate thefts after man stuffs hammers up his jumper

Police believe this man could help their enquiries into thefts from Travis Perkins in Cuffley and Berkhamsted. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

New exhibition set to open at St Albans Museum + Gallery

Barbara Hepworth, Group III (Evocation), 1952, photograph by David Lambet Rod Tidnam. Courtesy of the Pier Arts Centre Collection.

Burglars make off on moped with safe containing over £1K cash from Welwyn Garden City supermarket

A safe has been stolen from Timpson inside Morrisons in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Revealed: the millions in private profit made on Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere’s right-to-buy homes

Estate agents signs around Welwyn Garden. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists