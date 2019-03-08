Potters Bar Beaver group gets martial arts training

Beavers on Climbing Wall

A Beavers group in Potters Bar have taken part in an action-packed martial arts evening.

Zendoryu Matial Arts class with Beavers Zendoryu Matial Arts class with Beavers

Northaw Beavers had a Zendoryu martial arts taster evening at Wroxham School last Friday under the watchful eye of instructor, Alan Yearly.

The children learnt to fall, roll, protect themselves and did some wall climbing.

Diane Holwerda, the Beaver leader said: “The children were so excited and really enjoyed the evening.

“I get so much out of volunteering in this role and would encourage anybody to give it a go.

“Beavers do all kinds of fun and enriching activities that are good for teamwork, building confidence and self-esteem.”

Beavers is for boys and girls aged six to eight years old and provides group learning activities for kids in weekly sessions.

The Beavers pack has some availability on Friday evenings from 6pm to 7pm.

They are also keen to recruit more voluntary leaders.

For more information or a trial night email: koalapbscout@gmail.com