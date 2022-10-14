Hatfield’s ancient ceremonial walk for World Mental Health Day

Hatfield Town Council’s World Mental Health Day celebrations came with a twist, as they took part in an ancient ceremonial walk.

Members of Hatfield Town Council, alongside representatives from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and local organisations such as Viewpoint, the Herts Independent Living Service, and the YMCA took part in the 30-minute walk around the Birchwood Leisure Centre Playing Fields on Monday, October 10.

As part of the walk, a beating the bounds ceremony took place, an ancient custom still observed in parts of England, Wales, and the New England region of the United States, which traditionally involves walking the boundary of the local parish and swatting landmarks with branches to maintain a shared mental map of parish boundaries.

Although made obsolete by modern mapping technology, the tradition continues across the world but now as a ceremonial walk.

Beating the bounds involves walking the boundary of the local parish and swatting landmarks with branches. - Credit: Hatfield Town Council

Cllr Jackie Brennan, deputy leader of Hatfield Town Council and leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, took part in the walk and was delighted to honour the traditions of the parish and support World Mental Health Day.

“Hatfield Parish was established over 1,000 years ago. It is wonderful to honour this long and rich history by carrying out a tradition like beating the bounds to mark the parish’s territory,” she said.

“On World Mental Health day, we also promoted the link between physical exercise and mental health with this walk.”

Pawel Medowski, health & wellbeing manager at Birchwood Leisure Centre added: “It was great to promote the health and wellbeing programmes run at the community focused Birchwood Leisure Centre.”

The walk was followed by a presentation from Hatfield Town Council’s very own exercise specialist, Alicja Polak, with those who attended given the chance to share their thoughts about raising mental health awareness in the community.

“Knowing that exercise and making connections with people are both very important components of maintaining our mental health and sense of wellbeing, Hatfield Town Council saw this as an opportunity to bring several organisations together to promote the continued work that the community does to make feeling better more accessible to everybody,” added a spokesperson.