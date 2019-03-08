Potters Bar teen raises hundreds for eating disorder charity which supported her

Andrea and Aimee Prior at the charity quiz. Picture: Matt Prior Archant

A Potters Bar student raised hundreds of pounds over the weekend after organising her own charity quiz.

Aimee, right, with her friend Chloe - who travelled from Devon to come to the event. Picture: Matt Prior Aimee, right, with her friend Chloe - who travelled from Devon to come to the event. Picture: Matt Prior

Aimee Prior, 15, managed to raised more than £700 on Saturday for BEAT - a charity that helps people with eating disorders.

Aimee chose BEAT because the charity has helped her in her recovery from anorexia and she wants the charity to continue helping other young people.

The event took place at Ladbrooke School - which kindly lent its premises for the event - with around 80 people in attendance.

Aimee's parents, Matt and Andrea Prior, said: "We are so proud of our daughter. She has had a big battle which she continues to fight, but helping others has been a priority for her all the way through.

"The event went really well. People said they had so much fun and were really impressed with how well Aimee did speaking on the microphone throughout the night."

Combined with her baking efforts earlier in the year, Aimee has now raised £900 for BEAT.

To find out more about BEAT visit: beateatingdisorders.org.uk.