Hatfield family-run hotel gone after being sold to building firm

Beales Hotel on Comet Way. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A family-run hotel in Hatfield will be closed after a building firm purchased the site.

Beales Hotel on Comet Way was bought by HG Construction Ltd, based in Hitchin, this afternoon.

Andrew Beale, managing director at Beales Hotels, said: “This is a sad moment in our company history and brings to an end 56 years of trading in Hatfield, but the significant downturn in our business and the curtailment of business travel and large scale conference and banqueting due to the coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented, and a severe recession is forecast.

“This means that unfortunately the company will need to make redundancies, and staff employed at Beales Hotel will each be contacted separately to discuss the redundancy process.

“This is sad and difficult news, but the coronavirus pandemic has brought much of the hospitality business to its knees and with no signs of any recovery any time soon.”

The hotel began as a private house in 1907, called Ellenbrook, and later the Ellenbrook Residential Club between 1938 and 1960. In 1960, it was converted into a hotel called the Embassy, and 20 additional bedrooms and a ballroom were built before it was bought by Beales in 1964. More improvements were added over the years and in 2004 a £4m project completely refurbished it and renamed it Beales.

After the first wave of the pandemic, the hotel, which has been used over years for conferences – an activity restricted due to rising COVID-19 cases – struggled to reopen.

Mr Beale said: “Our stunning four star West Lodge Park Hotel in Cockfosters Road, Hadley Wood, just 15/20 minutes from Hatfield, remains fully open, and it would be a pleasure to welcome you for overnight visits, restaurant and bar meals, afternoon teas, and tours around the 35 acres of the Beale Arboretum.

“I would like to thank all our wonderful customers for their loyalty, dedication to the hotel and to the company, and for the many happy moments shared over the years.”

HG Construction Limited has previously bought and redeveloped student accommodation and London properties. Its turnover increased to £152m in 2019, up from £126m the previous year.