Permit parking plans near Hatfield station withdrawn

A plan to offer parking permits near Hatfield station has been withdrawn.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council originally proposed to introduce the measure after it was noticed that a lot of commuters park in the unrestricted parts of Beaconsfield Road because it's close to the station.

The parking change consultation had look at introducing a limited number of parking permits that each cost £225, allocated on a first come first served basis.

"In an attempt to make more parking spaces available for visitors and local business workers, the council offered businesses in and around Beaconsfield Road an opportunity to comment upon a proposal designed to cater for both visitor and business permit parking," a spokeswoman said.

"The response to the survey has been very low with virtually no take up on the shared use permit bays suggestion. This proposal will therefore be withdrawn."

The council announced the withdrawal on Friday, and has decided to look at adding double yellow lines on Beaconsfield Road and Bury Road instead.

"This will now be progressed to a formal consultation stage and businesses could submit representations to us, which the council will consider before making a final decision on the proposals."

"Letters have been sent to businesses to notify them about the points above."

MP Grant Shapps had previously pointed out that businesses trade in the area would be impacted by the proposals.

In a letter to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, chief executive Rob Bridge, Mr Shapps said "Rather than helping the area thrive, I believe the current proposals will inadvertently push local businesses away."

Companies affected by the proposed changes include Simmons Bakers, which told the MP: "We would like to thank the council for giving consideration to local businesses, especially given the other recently implemented parking restrictions.

"However, on balance, our preference would be for no change to the current arrangements."

Mr Shapps added: "Local businesses are part of what make Welwyn Hatfield a great place to live and work. I know that the council will want to listen to their concerns and put further thought into this plan."