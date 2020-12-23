Welwyn Garden City celebrates centenary on BBC Radio 4

Published: 12:03 PM December 23, 2020

BBC Radio 4's Sunday Worship came from Welwyn Garden City to celebrate the town's centenary.

The service was presented by Rector of Digswell Reverend Dr Rob Marshall, who broadcasts regularly on BBC Radio 4's Today programme as a Thought for the Day presenter.

Dr Marshall started the programme by asking: "Did you ever hear of Ebenezer Howard and the little bit of land he found with the old farmhouse and the 15 cows, where the green grass grew all round?".

He subsequently dived into the Garden City movement with contributions from Father Norbert Fernandez, a Catholic priest in Welwyn Garden City, and Reverend Selina Evans, Curate of Digswell.

The programme also featured voices of parishioners and a pupil from Knightsfield school who spoke about how they had managed during recent lockdowns.

Dr Marshall broadcasted from Welwyn North Station, Tewin Road, the White Bridge, Knightsfield School and St John's Church, Digswell.

The episode is still available on BBC iPlayer here bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000q3f7 until January 4.