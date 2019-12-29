Review of the year 2019: October was a good month for Potters Bar FC and a bad month for our celebs

Potters Bar Town fans celebrate the draw in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

BBC cameras were out in Potters Bar in October for the showdown between Barnet FC and the Scholars.

A1(M) traffic build up due to Hatfield Tunnel closure on Monday. Picture: ?Isabelle Fautrero-Sayer?. A1(M) traffic build up due to Hatfield Tunnel closure on Monday. Picture: ?Isabelle Fautrero-Sayer?.

Over 2,000 supporters packed into the Pakex Stadium where the Scholars drew 1-1 and consolidated with a 2-1 win over Hybridge Swifts in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile on the A1(M) near Potters Bar, the Hatfield Tunnel failed due to a power cut that affected much of south Hertfordshire.

The tunnel was shut for most of the day and annoyed London-bound commuters trying to navigate the diversion.

University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan - who was reported missing in February 2019 - was also identified in October as the body found in Stevenage's wood. Shofah El-Isreal of Crickelwood, North London was convicted for the Hatfield nursing student's murder on August 5.

St John's School Digswell pupil Caitlyn Monk, eight picks runner beans in the new Sensory and Wellness garden. Picture: DANNY LOO St John's School Digswell pupil Caitlyn Monk, eight picks runner beans in the new Sensory and Wellness garden. Picture: DANNY LOO

In other sad news, a former Northaw and Cuffley parish councillor was sent a rifle bullet in the post after she stepped down from her role.

Fellow councillor and chairman of the parish Brent Cheetham said, "It is rather disgusting and not something you would expect from leafy Hertfordshire".

A new sensory and wellness garden at a Welwyn primary school was also officially opened by Welwyn Hatfield's mayor Roger Trigg.

St John's School Digswell pupils Caitlyn Monk, eight and Alex Sewell, 10 dig up potatoes in the new Sensory and Wellness garden. Picture: DANNY LOO St John's School Digswell pupils Caitlyn Monk, eight and Alex Sewell, 10 dig up potatoes in the new Sensory and Wellness garden. Picture: DANNY LOO

The garden, built at St John's C of E Primary School in Digswell, includes a stage, musical instruments, chalkboards, bird feeders, bug hotels and planters, as well as places for chit-chat and reflection.

Welwyn Garden City's Urgent Care Centre at the New QEII Hospital got a temporary stay of execution until March 2020 on whether to close it from 10pm to 8am - a move that has been heavily criticised by Welwyn Hatfield political parties.

In celebrity news, Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper got booted off Strictly Come Dancing after he failed to win a dance-off against Hitchin's Mike Bushell. Lubna Farham, who works in WGC, also appeared on BBC's apprentice with her end coming in week four.

And the Shredded Wheat factory was used as a filming location for a Marvel Fan series which came out in October called Union Jack.

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

The Welwyn Hatfield Times also appealed on behalf of an Irish woman for more information about her father, who was found in Welwyn Garden City's woods 56 years ago. Oh, and the General Election kicked off...