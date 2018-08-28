Advanced search

Hatfield to feature in BBC antiques show

PUBLISHED: 11:42 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:42 20 December 2018

Look out for the Antiques Road Trip in January.



Keep an eye out for Hatfield on a popular BBC antiques show in the new year.

Hatfield will be featuring in BBC Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The programme on Wednesday, January 9, at 7pm includes Bananarama members Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward visiting Hatfield as part of an antiques tour.

Eighties pop group Bananarama’s Sara and Keren were recently filmed touring with veteran road trippers Charles Hanson and David Harper.

Before an auction, Keren goes back in time to extol the dance routines of the Georgian period, and Charles proves he’s not shy with his moves.

Tune in, ready or not!

