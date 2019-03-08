Over 500 jobs at Bathstore under threat - including Welwyn Garden City, Hitchin and St Albans

Bathstore, which has its headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has been placed under administration today - putting jobs at the company under threat.

The specialist bathroom retailer has 135 locations up and down the country, including in Hitchin and St Albans, and employs 531 staff.

The company has said it will continue to meet the majority of outstanding customer orders, with the support of key stakeholders, while stocks last, but has stopped all installation services of bathroom fittings.

BDO LLP business restructuring partners Ryan Grant and Tony Nygate will oversee Bathstore as joint administrators as of today.

"Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector," said Mr Grant.

"The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business.

"Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration, while the administrators seek a buyer."