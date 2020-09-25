Advanced search

Barnet Hospital’s emergency department closed for ambulance and patients due to IT issues

PUBLISHED: 15:14 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 25 September 2020

Chase Farm Hospital (Picture: Google)

Chase Farm Hospital (Picture: Google)

Archant

The closest hospital to south Welwyn Hatfield, South Mimms and Potters Bar is closed to emergencies due to IT issues.

Patients who have appointments today at Barnet Hospital should still attend, although due to IT systems being impacted, the Royal Free NHS Trust says your clinician will advise you if your appointment is able to go ahead.

You may also want to watch:

The trust said in a statement: “Please do not attend Barnet Hospital’s emergency department; instead call NHS 111 for details of the most appropriate hospital to attend.”

But the urgent care centre at Chase Farm Hospital has since reopened due these issues and The Royal Free Hospital has been impacted and will remain open with a slower service.

“If you are due to attend Chase Farm Hospital for a blood test, a scan or a chemotherapy appointment please attend as normal.

“If you were due to visit Chase Farm Hospital for an operation, procedure or out-patient appointment, please do not visit the hospital until further notice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Barnet Hospital’s emergency department closed for ambulance and patients due to IT issues

Chase Farm Hospital (Picture: Google)

Potters Bar Town eyeing up another giantkilling attempt after draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Take a peep at Mostly Comedy’s forthcoming Isy Suttie show

Peep Show star and comedian Isy Suttie at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole.

Herts police fly flag at half mast in Welwyn Garden City after officer shot dead in Croydon

Hertfordshire police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.

Complaint payments about children’s services go from £550 to £10,870 in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire County Council has had to make payments after complaints to the ombudsman. Picture: PEXELS