Barnet Hospital’s emergency department closed for ambulance and patients due to IT issues

Chase Farm Hospital (Picture: Google) Archant

The closest hospital to south Welwyn Hatfield, South Mimms and Potters Bar is closed to emergencies due to IT issues.

Patients who have appointments today at Barnet Hospital should still attend, although due to IT systems being impacted, the Royal Free NHS Trust says your clinician will advise you if your appointment is able to go ahead.

The trust said in a statement: “Please do not attend Barnet Hospital’s emergency department; instead call NHS 111 for details of the most appropriate hospital to attend.”

But the urgent care centre at Chase Farm Hospital has since reopened due these issues and The Royal Free Hospital has been impacted and will remain open with a slower service.

“If you are due to attend Chase Farm Hospital for a blood test, a scan or a chemotherapy appointment please attend as normal.

“If you were due to visit Chase Farm Hospital for an operation, procedure or out-patient appointment, please do not visit the hospital until further notice.”