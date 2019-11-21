Advanced search

Closest A&E hospital to Potters Bar and Hatfield urges patients to go elsewhere for non-urgent treatment

PUBLISHED: 16:59 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 21 November 2019

Barnet General Hospital in Chipping Barnet. Picture: Google Street View.

Barnet General Hospital in Chipping Barnet. Picture: Google Street View.

Patients have been urged to seek non-urgent treatment elsewhere by the closest A&E to Potters Bar and Hatfield during the winter period.

Barnet Hospital - under the Royal Free London NHS Trust - is encouraging patients to consider alternatives such as calling NHS 111 or seeing a GP or pharmacist, or visiting an urgent care centre.

A Royal Free London spokesperson said: "Our hospitals, like most in the NHS, are exceptionally busy at the moment and our dedicated staff are working hard to ensure we deliver the very best care to our patients.

"Our priority is patient safety and we work closely with other local healthcare providers to ensure everyone attending our hospitals receives the care they need.

"In instances where we are at full capacity we have agreed protocols for opening additional 'escalation' beds. All our patients are carefully risk assessed and staffing is reviewed twice daily.

People with diarrhoea and vomiting should also not visit the hospital to avoid the risk of illness spreading.

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, under the East and North Herts NHS Trust, have been closed due to an outbreak of norovirus.

They also advise not to visit the hospital if you have this illness.

Barnet General Hospital also has an Urgent Care Centre near Potters Bar. There is also the Welwyn Garden City Urgent Care Centre at the New QEII, which is currently open 24 hours.

You can find your nearest urgent care centre, pharmacist, dentist or A&E by going to nhs.uk.

