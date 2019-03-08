Welwyn Garden City trekker visits 42 cathedrals in charity pilgrimage

Barbara and friends in Scholars Mews at the start of the final walk. Picture: Supplied Archant

Welwyn Garden City resident Barbara Foster has been reflecting on her 2,000-mile charity pilgrimage to every Anglican cathedral in England.

Barbara is pictured at the Abbey after being welcomed by The Rev'd Canon Abigail Thompson. Picture: Supplied Barbara is pictured at the Abbey after being welcomed by The Rev'd Canon Abigail Thompson. Picture: Supplied

On July 25, the hottest day of the year, Barbara Foster finished her epic journey walking from her home in Scholars Mews to St Albans Abbey.

It was the final part of the 76-year-old's pilgrimage, having visited 42 Anglican cathedrals since 2014 - raising more than £4,000 for Freedom from Torture.

"The date, July 25, had been chosen at least six months ago as appropriately it was St James's Day, the patron saint of pilgrims," said Barbara.

Barbara outside her house with the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Sarah Beazley. Picture: Supplied Barbara outside her house with the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Sarah Beazley. Picture: Supplied

"But what is the use of a pilgrimage if it does not present some challenges?"

Barbara added: "At least 35 people were gathered for the 9am start, including Sarah Beazley, the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, and two Freedom from Torture staff members. I am delighted that the sum raised is now over £4,000 and very grateful to the many people who supported it so generously."

To look at Barbara's website visit barbarawalks.co.uk and to make a donation see justgiving.com/Barbara-Foster.