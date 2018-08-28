Advanced search

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 15:51 17 December 2018

Police have been searching for an offender who took an elderly man’s bank card while he was in Welwyn Garden City today.

Officers have been searching for the culprit in the Howardsgate area of town this afternoon.

A Herts Police spokesman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Police were called at 12.11pm today (Monday, December 17) to reports of a theft in Howardsgate.

“The victim, a man, had his bank card taken from him while he was using an ATM.

“Officers attended the scene and searched for the offender but he was not traced.”

Anyone who saw what happened, or has information about the incident, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 241 of December 17.

The spokesman added: “Our enquiries are ongoing, including establishing a full description of the offender (a male).”

