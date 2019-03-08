Advanced search

Man steals dropped bank card in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 11:06 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 12 March 2019

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a bank card theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a bank card theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a bank card theft in Hatfield.

A man stole a bank card that had been accidentally dropped outside the Hilltop shops in High View between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday, February 1.

The bank card was then used in One stop, Martin’s Newsagent and Yarl Petroleum before a further attempt in the town centre, where it was declined.

PC Jessica Gibbs, who is investigating, said: “We believe that the man pictured was in the area at the time and he could have vital information that will assist our investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have information about what happened, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or through email at jessica.gibbs@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/10615/19.”

You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

