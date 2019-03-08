Man steals dropped bank card in Hatfield

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a bank card theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a bank card theft in Hatfield.

A man stole a bank card that had been accidentally dropped outside the Hilltop shops in High View between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday, February 1.

The bank card was then used in One stop, Martin’s Newsagent and Yarl Petroleum before a further attempt in the town centre, where it was declined.

PC Jessica Gibbs, who is investigating, said: “We believe that the man pictured was in the area at the time and he could have vital information that will assist our investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have information about what happened, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or through email at jessica.gibbs@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/10615/19.”

You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.