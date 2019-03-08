Advanced search

Bacon Ball raises more than £18,000 for Isabel Hospice

PUBLISHED: 11:49 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 24 May 2019

Sophie Bacon began fundraising for Isabel Hospice in 2015. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice

Archant

The final total for this year's Bacon Ball - held at Tewin Bury Farm - has been revealed, with thousands raised for Welwyn Garden City-based Isabel Hospice.

Sophie (right) with her mum and brother at Bacon Ball 2019. Picture: supplied by Isabel HospiceSophie (right) with her mum and brother at Bacon Ball 2019. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice

The annual event, held on April 14, raised £18,325 for the hospice - bringing the overall total to £68,830 since organiser Sophie Bacon held her first ball in 2015 after being impressed by the care the hospice provides for her father.

Sophie said: "When my dad was diagnosed with a melanoma in 2012 things were incredibly hard for us as a family.

"Isabel Hospice is always on hand to support - both on the phone and visiting at home. They look after us all, including my mum, myself, my brother. We only have to mention something once and they are on it with a genuine interest to help.

"This year my dad was not well enough to attend the evening and as a family it was a difficult for us. But it was incredible to see the support among the guests and sponsors."

Linda Cudmore, Isabel Hospice's community fundraiser, added: "We are bowled over by Sophie's commitment to fundraising for the hospice."

