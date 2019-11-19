News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Addressing ‘backlog’ of planning applications in Hertsmere could cost £90,000

person

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:11 PM November 19, 2019    Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020
Planning applications are taking a long time to approve at Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Submi

An investment of £90,000 is needed to clear a ‘backlog’ of planning applications at Hertsmere Borough Council.

Planning departments are expected to deal with 'minor' and householder applications within 56 days - and major applications within 91 days.

But a report shows the council's planning department has had 122 applications for more than 56 days, and 378 applications and pre-applications which have yet to be determined - with the 11 development management officers dealing with up to 61 cases each.

At the meeting of the executive on Wednesday (November 13) borough councillor Dr Harvey Cohen, portfolio holder for planning, pointed to the plans to substantially boost homes in the borough and the need to clear the current backlog in four months.

Cllr Richard Butler highlighted Hertsmere's location, next to London, and said it was important to look at how the council retained trained staff - instead of them leaving to work in neighbouring London authorities.

