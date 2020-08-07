Advanced search

Baby items stolen from pregnant NHS worker’s car in Welwyn Garden City leaves her devastated

PUBLISHED: 11:32 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 07 August 2020

A pregnant woman's car was broken into in Welwyn Garden City.

A pregnant woman's car was broken into in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Earlier this week, a pregnant woman from Welwyn Garden City had her car broken into and personal items stolen.

Johanna Lonergan, an NHS worker, was devastated to find that her Peugeot 308 had been broken into on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in Claycroft, sometime between 8pm on August 5 and 7am on August 6.

Her vehicle was broken into by unknown means and several items were taken included cash, a sat nav and baby items.

Johanna, who is currently 32 weeks pregnant, told The Welwyn Hatfield Times she had not been well recently and this incident has made her even more stressed.

Though she said the items that were taken were not too expensive she was still looking forward to opening them in a few months.

She did, however, express concern about her area and the level of crime at the moment.

If you have any information about this or other crimes please contact police via herts.police.uk/report or call 101.

