Hoglet stuck in drainpipe for days rescued by RSPCA

The RSPCA has rescued a hoglet that was stuck down a drainpipe in Hatfield for days, and is now recovering in a wildlife rescue centre. - Credit: RSPCA

A Hatfield hoglet escaped a hairy predicament down a domestic drainpipe after being rescued by the RSPCA.

Animal Rescue Officer (ARO), Nicole Pendrell-Smith was called to save the baby hedgehog which had become trapped in a drainpipe outside residential property in Old Hertford Road on Sunday (July 24).

The homeowner had heard a distressed noise for a couple of days but could not figure out when it was coming from until they eventually realised there was a baby hedgehog about a metre down an uncovered drainpipe outside their home.

This poor hedgehog was well and truly stuck and had been there for a few days. I managed to block off the pipe with a piece of card to make sure he couldn’t fall any further down and then I tried to reach him which was quite tricky as he was just a bit too far out of reach. - Credit: RSPCA

“Eventually I managed to loop a grasper rope around his body as he was completely curled up into a ball and I was able to gently pull him out of the pipe whilst the member of the public kindly held a torch for me. It’s a good idea for people to ensure there are no uncovered holes around their house or garden to make sure no animals can become trapped.”

As it was late in the day, Nicole took the hoglet home to give him some food and water along with a safe space to sleep, prior to a colleague taking the animal to a nearby wildlife rescue centre.

Nicole added: “It was one of the last jobs of my colleague Peter Warne’s 34-year career before he retired!

“As animal rescuers we are all incredibly busy, especially at this time of year when we see a peak in calls to our cruelty line, but I’m so glad we were able to help this poor hedgehog who will now receive lots of TLC and rehabilitation before being released back into the wild.”

The RSPCA has seen a peak in calls to its cruelty line during the during the summer months with 245 reports of cruelty every day.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to help the frontline teams continue to save animals in need and raise awareness about how to stop cruelty for good.

If you come across a wild animal who is trapped in a drain or similar, and you are sure that you can safely rescue them yourself - without putting yourself or the animal at further risk - then please do attempt to help them be free. For instance, you might be able to make a ramp to allow the animal to climb out themselves. Find more information online: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/injuredanimals.

Our frontline teams are working hard to rescue animals in need this summer but we can't do it alone - we need your help to Cancel Out Cruelty. To help support the RSPCA, visit: www.rspca.org.uk/stopcruelty.