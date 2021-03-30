Baby College looking ahead to reopening after overcoming challenges of online classes

Published: 1:03 PM March 30, 2021

Baby College is looking forward to welcoming back Herts-based families next month after a year of online learn and play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The childcare group is hoping to have children back at their classes in Welwyn Garden City, Harpenden and St Albans on April 19 – in line with Government coronavirus restrictions.

The return to in-person classes comes after a challenging year in which the pandemic forced Baby College to go online, but Heather Birt – who runs classes at all three Herts sites – is grateful for the support that parents have shown throughout and is looking forward to welcoming them back.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Baby College to take their classes online. - Credit: Baby College

“I feel so incredibly lucky to have such a loyal base of families who have stuck with us through thick and thin, and I’m thrilled we can start to look forward to offering them the in-person classes they all desperately want,” she said.

Although children returned in September last year when restrictions eased, further lockdowns in November and January - announced on the first day of in-person classes – gave Baby College plenty of hurdles to overcome.

Baby College's online classes have been a hit with parents and children. - Credit: Baby College

You may also want to watch:

Despite this, parents remain delighted with the classes, including Welwyn Garden City-based Kiran, who said: “Baby College has been amazing for the development of my little one, from her vestibular development to language and so on.

“We were attending in-person classes before lockdown and then online classes during lockdown, both have been an absolute life saver for us as we really look forward to the class ever week.”

Founded in 2000, Baby College aims to help parents by boosting their confidence in how to stimulate and play with their children and understand the milestones of infant development.

Baby College are looking forward to welcoming back parents in April. - Credit: Baby College

“While most of the sessions are now sold out, there are still a few spaces up for grabs,” said Heather.

“There are plans to open even more classes in the next few weeks, so if you have missed out on a spot on a mat, you can still register your interest. You could find yourself enjoying the benefits of the Baby College programme alongside other families in a COVID-secure environment very soon.”

To find out more visit www.babycollege.co.uk.