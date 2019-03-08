Advanced search

Alleged Welwyn road rage incident leaves man with groin injury

PUBLISHED: 16:02 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 25 July 2019

Herts police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on the B197 at Welwyn on Friday. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm following an altercation involving two drivers in Welwyn which left a man needing hospital treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the assault which occured at around 11am on Friday.

The incident happened in Great North Road (B197) near the junction for The Avenue.

Two male drivers were reportedly involved in an altercation, before one of them was allegedly punched to the face and struck in the groin, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head.

PC Ben Swapp said: "The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries and has been left severely shaken by what happened.

"Due to the time of day the incident occurred, I believe there may have been witnesses to what happened.

"If you were in the area at the time and have information which could assist our enquiries, please get in touch. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, or events leading up it."

The 45-year-old man who was arrested has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact PC Swapp via email to benjamin.swapp@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime number 41/65589/19. You can also report information online at: www.herts.police.uk/Report.

