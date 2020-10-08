Hatfield-based young homeless charity thanks B&Q for £5,000 donation

Judith Heald, HYH - floating support worker, Joan Barker B&Q WGC- customer services advisor , Katie Rolfe HYH - corporate fundraising officer, Sian Burvill, B&Q WGC - HR administrator , Holly Harding, HYH - intensive outreach worker. Picture: B&Q Archant

A young homeless charity based in Hatfield has thanked Welwyn Garden City’s B&Q for its £5,000 donation.

The money was raised from the sale of face masks at B&Q, and the elwyn Garden City store is also donating paint if any of the accommodation is in need of a makeover.

Becca Froggett, outreach services manager at Herts Young Homeless, said: “We’d like to thank the B&Q Foundation for the funding. Homelessness has a detrimental effect on an individual’s physical and mental health, their employment and education prospects as well as family and personal relationships. If we can avoid someone becoming homeless when they are young, they can probably avoid it for the rest of their lives

“It was great to welcome the team from B&Q Welwyn Garden City through our doors to tell them all about the work we will do with the money they and their customers have helped to raise.”

Catherine Burge, chair of the B&Q Foundation, said: “Herts Young Homeless does absolutely vital work in Hertfordshire helping young people at risk of homelessness. We’re really pleased to be able to support the charity through a B&Q Foundation grant and help them provide home essentials for their clients.”

You can donate to Herts Young Homeless here hyh.org.uk/donate-to-hyh.