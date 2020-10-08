Advanced search

Hatfield-based young homeless charity thanks B&Q for £5,000 donation

PUBLISHED: 13:39 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 08 October 2020

Judith Heald, HYH - floating support worker, Joan Barker B&Q WGC- customer services advisor , Katie Rolfe HYH - corporate fundraising officer, Sian Burvill, B&Q WGC - HR administrator , Holly Harding, HYH - intensive outreach worker. Picture: B&Q

Judith Heald, HYH - floating support worker, Joan Barker B&Q WGC- customer services advisor , Katie Rolfe HYH - corporate fundraising officer, Sian Burvill, B&Q WGC - HR administrator , Holly Harding, HYH - intensive outreach worker. Picture: B&Q

Archant

A young homeless charity based in Hatfield has thanked Welwyn Garden City’s B&Q for its £5,000 donation.

The money was raised from the sale of face masks at B&Q, and the elwyn Garden City store is also donating paint if any of the accommodation is in need of a makeover.

You may also want to watch:

Becca Froggett, outreach services manager at Herts Young Homeless, said: “We’d like to thank the B&Q Foundation for the funding. Homelessness has a detrimental effect on an individual’s physical and mental health, their employment and education prospects as well as family and personal relationships. If we can avoid someone becoming homeless when they are young, they can probably avoid it for the rest of their lives

“It was great to welcome the team from B&Q Welwyn Garden City through our doors to tell them all about the work we will do with the money they and their customers have helped to raise.”

Catherine Burge, chair of the B&Q Foundation, said: “Herts Young Homeless does absolutely vital work in Hertfordshire helping young people at risk of homelessness. We’re really pleased to be able to support the charity through a B&Q Foundation grant and help them provide home essentials for their clients.”

You can donate to Herts Young Homeless here hyh.org.uk/donate-to-hyh.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield-based young homeless charity thanks B&Q for £5,000 donation

Judith Heald, HYH - floating support worker, Joan Barker B&Q WGC- customer services advisor , Katie Rolfe HYH - corporate fundraising officer, Sian Burvill, B&Q WGC - HR administrator , Holly Harding, HYH - intensive outreach worker. Picture: B&Q

Potters Bar Town end Cray Wanderers’ long unbeaten run with superb and clinical performance

Thomas Gogo got the second of the three Potters Bar Town goals against Cray Wanderers. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar boy, 16, pleads guilty to assault and carrying hunting knife

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced after an ABH in Enfield. Picture: Helen Drake

Employment space in Welwyn Hatfield protected from development

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Car Park Panto driving into Knebworth House this Christmas

Car Park Panto will bring Horrible Christmas to Knebworth House on Christmas Eve. Picture: Ian Tilton