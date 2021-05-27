Nearly 500 sign petition against B&Q flat proposal

Published: 5:24 PM May 27, 2021 Updated: 7:47 PM May 27, 2021

A petition to prevent Welwyn Garden City's B&Q being turned into flats has gained hundreds of signatures.

A submitted proposal would see the DIY & hardware store demolished and three blocks of flats, 151 total, built in its place.

Local tradesman Ricky Cooper set up the Change.org petition as he believes it is a valuable local asset.

He said: "I have been in Welwyn all my life and always know B&Q. As a local tradesman I am in there most days. I’m up for change and understand more and more is done online but surely not this trade?

"B&Q offer a pensioners day where they get a discount, most of these pensioners go there for the garden centre being the only local one for them.

"These people understandably do not want to travel miles. Weekends the store is always 10+ deep at the checkout as it it on pensioners day."

The proposal is from landlord company Thrive Homes not B&Q, which has a lease on the store until late 2024 and does not support the plans.

