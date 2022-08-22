UH Student Union celebrates 75 years of Indian independence

The University of Hertfordshire’s Student Union celebrated the 75th Independence Day of India this August. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire Student Union

A unique event to mark the 75th Indian Independence Day has taken place at the University of Herts Students' Union.

Commemorated by members of the university's Indian Society, Azaadi Amrit Mahotsav is a Hindi phrase that signifies the elixir of freedom, the elixir of inspiration of the warriors of freedom's efforts, and the elixir of energy of independence.

It marked 75 years since the Indian Independence Act, which transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly, came into effect.

India retained King George VI as head of state until its transition to a republic on January 26 1950.

Society president Preethi Guruprasad organised the event at the College Lane Campus.

"To glorify the 75th Indian Independence Day the UH Indian Society along with enormous support of our Student Union at the University of Hertfordshire set a stage to mark this event. We had Hatfield Central Cllr Pankit Shah to hoist the flag on behalf of us and he shared a few words of wisdom with fellow students. Following this, we organised a few sporty events and last but not least we served the gathering with Indian chaats, snacks and sweets," Preethi said.

The main event was to hoist the Indian Flag, singing the Indian National Anthem and continue the festivities with traditional games and food. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire Student Union

Cllr Shah thanked the Indian Society for organising the event.

"Independence Day is a day of pride and good fortune for India because this day creates a new spirit of hope, enthusiasm and patriotism in our hearts and reminds us of how many sacrifices have been made for this day. So, this day is not only the day of joy and happiness, but we should also remember all those freedom fighters who fought and sacrificed their lives for our country. Those difficult times, sacrifices and struggles must not be allowed to be faded away from our memories.

"Hence, every Independence Day, we not only celebrate our freedom, but we also pay tribute to those who fought for us, to those who held a vision for our country, and to the ones who sacrificed themselves for the same. They are not here with us today to celebrate but helped us in gaining the Independence."

Preethi added: "I would like to express a deep sense of thankfulness to the Students Union at the University of Hertfordshire for making this a successful event and we are highly grateful to our chief guest for giving us his valuable time. We would like to thank all the students who made our first event a cherished experience and are looking forward to organising many more exciting events in the future."



