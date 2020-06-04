Hatfield kids cycle 150 miles for Isabel Hospice

Three children from Hatfield have cycled over 150 miles to raise money for Isabel Hospice in Welwyn Garden City.

Avril Clark’s two children – Luke, 9, and Sky, 14, – and her sister Tanya’s daughter Megan, 12, reached their goal over the course of 19 days.

On Sunday’s they cycled 20 to 30 miles and during the weekdays, when they had schoolwork to do, cycled about five to 10 miles from the home the children and sisters share in The Downs.

Proud mum Avril has been behind them the whole way and hopes the hospice, which has been struggling during the pandemic, can be helped by their small donation.

She said the three have decided “off their own backs” to try and make a real difference to the hospice.

The teenager and two children initially thought they would only raise £100 but have since exceed their target by over £500.

To donate please go to Just Giving here.