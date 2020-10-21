Boy, 17, in hospital after suspected stabbing in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 09:58 21 October 2020
A 17-year-old boy was found with suspected stab wounds in Hatfield yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to Aviation Avenue just before 4pm, and the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also attended.
The victim was treated for chest and leg wounds at the scene, before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing at this time.
Police cordons were put in place as an investigation into the incident was carried out.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ISR 519 of 20 October.
