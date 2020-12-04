‘Dirty chips’ have become very popular under Tier Two, pub claims

Move over “crap sandwich”, dirty chips have now become the toast of a Welwyn Garden City pub.

Attimore Hall on Ridgeway has claimed its “dirty chips have been very popular” with regulars after the Eight Bells in Hatfield launched its £1 sandwich.

Vicky told the WHT: “We are offering a full menu, our new brunch menu as well as our new festive menu, which are available all day, everyday and alcohol will only be served in accordance with government guidelines.

“We are still taking festive bookings, as well as brunch bookings, but we are filling up fast!”

You can book by going online here for a maximum of six people: emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/eastofengland/the-attimore-hall-welwyn-garden-city/tablebooking.

Under Tier Two you can only order alcohol with a substantial meal and it has been clarified by George Eustice, the environment secretary, that scotch eggs are a substantial meal.

A map is available above with all the pubs open under Tier Two in Welwyn Hatfield. If we have left you off the list or your business has an interesting Shop Local story please email news@whtimes.co.uk