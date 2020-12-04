Advanced search

‘Dirty chips’ have become very popular under Tier Two, pub claims

PUBLISHED: 18:42 04 December 2020

Attimore Hall.

Attimore Hall.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Move over “crap sandwich”, dirty chips have now become the toast of a Welwyn Garden City pub.

Attimore Hall on Ridgeway has claimed its “dirty chips have been very popular” with regulars after the Eight Bells in Hatfield launched its £1 sandwich.

Vicky told the WHT: “We are offering a full menu, our new brunch menu as well as our new festive menu, which are available all day, everyday and alcohol will only be served in accordance with government guidelines.

READ MORE: Punters turn out for ‘crap sandwich’ as new rules close other pubs

“We are still taking festive bookings, as well as brunch bookings, but we are filling up fast!”

You can book by going online here for a maximum of six people: emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/eastofengland/the-attimore-hall-welwyn-garden-city/tablebooking.

Attimore Hall.Attimore Hall.

Under Tier Two you can only order alcohol with a substantial meal and it has been clarified by George Eustice, the environment secretary, that scotch eggs are a substantial meal.

A map is available above with all the pubs open under Tier Two in Welwyn Hatfield. If we have left you off the list or your business has an interesting Shop Local story please email news@whtimes.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

‘Dirty chips’ have become very popular under Tier Two, pub claims

Attimore Hall.

Shop Local: COVID-secure support team will help people enjoy town centres safely

A COVID-secure support team will be out and about in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield town centres to help residents shop safely. Picture: WHBC

Terminally ill brides and grooms supported by hairstylist’s 100 miles walk about the borough

Bespoke Bridal Hair's Nicola Marshall out doing her 100 miles for the Wedding Wishing Well Foundation. Picture: Supplied by Nicola

See The Secret Garden at St Albans theatre this Christmas

You can see The Secret Garden on stage at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans this Christmas or online live-streamed. Picture: Nick Clarke

Met Office issue yellow weather warning as temperatures set to plummet

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto