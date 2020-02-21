Advanced search

CCTV image released following attempted burglary in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 09:43 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 21 February 2020

Police would like to identify this person, as they believe they may be able to help with the investigation into an attempted burglary in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

A CCTV image has been released following an attempted burglary in Potters Bar where an offender tried to gain access to a home using a metal object.

Police would like to identify the person pictured, as they believe they may have information that could help with their investigation.

The incident happened at an address in Laurel Avenue between 12am and 6am on Monday, February 3.

An offender was caught on CCTV trying to break into a house with a metal object, which caused some wedge marks around the edges of the door.

After a failed attempt in gaining entry the property, the offender left the scene in the passenger side of a white vehicle, which was waiting for them outside the address.

Investigator Kay Leverton, from the Borehamwood Local Crime Unit, said: "If your home has a PVC door, please make sure that they're double locked by lifting up the handle and twisting the lock instead of just lifting the handle, which activates only a single lock.

"Please get in touch if you recognise the person in the photo, as they may have information that could help with our investigation."

Anyone who recognises this person is asked to email kay.leverton@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/10363/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

