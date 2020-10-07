Over £750 raised in memory of father-in-law for Asthma UK through Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City marathon

Ash Patel ran for Asthma UK. Picture: Supplied.

A virtual London Marathon through WGC and Hatfield was able to raise over £750 for Asthma UK.

Ash Patel sadly lost his father-in-law to asthma, which he find is something that many people are shocked by as they do know that the lung condition can be fatal.

He said: “It has always been an ambition of mine to run a marathon from as far back as I can remember but, having lived in London the majority of my life, to be able to run the Virgin London Marathon 2020 is something truly amazing.

“There are many incredible charities out there doing some amazing work however being able to run for Asthma UK brings it all home for me on a personal level as it is a charity which is close to my heart having suffered with asthma as a child.”

He successfully completed 26.2 miles in 3 hours 39 minutes. You can donate more here uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AashishPatel.