Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Police were called to a Welwyn Garden City pub at the weekend after two men were assaulted.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Police were called at around 10.45pm on Saturday, December 22 following a disturbance at the Two Willows pub in Welwyn Garden City.

“On arrival, officers discovered two men had been assaulted.

“Investigations are continuing at this time.”