Man arrested for assaulting a police officer in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 10:09 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 14 January 2020
Archant
Following an alleged assault on a police officer in Welwyn Garden City, yesterday, a man was arrested.
At around 2pm in the town centre on Church Road, a man was arrested on suspicion of a S4 Public Order offence on a PCSO, which can amount to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place.
He was also arrested on suspicion of a Section 5 public order offence, which is generally disorderly behaviour, and assaulting a police officer.
He is believed to still be in custody at this time.
