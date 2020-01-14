Advanced search

Man arrested for assaulting a police officer in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 10:09 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 14 January 2020

Police arrested the man on Church Road, Welwyn Garden City on Monday, December 13. Picture: Debbie White

Police arrested the man on Church Road, Welwyn Garden City on Monday, December 13. Picture: Debbie White

Archant

Following an alleged assault on a police officer in Welwyn Garden City, yesterday, a man was arrested.

At around 2pm in the town centre on Church Road, a man was arrested on suspicion of a S4 Public Order offence on a PCSO, which can amount to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place.

He was also arrested on suspicion of a Section 5 public order offence, which is generally disorderly behaviour, and assaulting a police officer.

He is believed to still be in custody at this time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Witness appeal after serious crash on A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

The A1(M) is shut in both directions between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage while air ambulances attend a serious collision. Picture: James Creighton

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Man arrested for assaulting a police officer in Welwyn Garden City

Police arrested the man on Church Road, Welwyn Garden City on Monday, December 13. Picture: Debbie White

Giantkillers Hatfield United meet their match in Aubrey Cup

Solomon Dowadu, Hatfield United’s man of the match against Oxhey Jets Reserves in the Herts Senior County League Aubrey Cup match.

Pregnant women feel ‘degraded’ and ‘inhuman’ in prison, says Uni of Herts

Women in prisons claim they are not getting the support they need. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Councillors call for review of council housing maintenance in Welwyn Hatfield

Councillors at the full council meeting this January. Picture: WHBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists