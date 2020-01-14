Man arrested for assaulting a police officer in Welwyn Garden City

Police arrested the man on Church Road, Welwyn Garden City on Monday, December 13. Picture: Debbie White Archant

Following an alleged assault on a police officer in Welwyn Garden City, yesterday, a man was arrested.

At around 2pm in the town centre on Church Road, a man was arrested on suspicion of a S4 Public Order offence on a PCSO, which can amount to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place.

He was also arrested on suspicion of a Section 5 public order offence, which is generally disorderly behaviour, and assaulting a police officer.

He is believed to still be in custody at this time.