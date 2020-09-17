St Albans boy, 16, ‘assaulted with baseball bat’ by man in Hatfield

It's alleged a St Albans boy was hit by a baseball bat in Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A 16-year-old boy from St Albans has been left “scared” to leave the house according to his mum after he was allegedly attacked by a man with a baseball bat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday at around 6pm, the boy was outside Biggerstaff Windows on the industrial estate at Hatfield Business Park when he was hit across the back with a baseball bat by the offender according to police.

His mum, who lives in St Albans, said he still has swelling on his back and is in some pain but nothing is broken.

“He doesn’t get out much and since then he’s scared go out,” she said.

She hopes that this will son change but the shock of the incidence has left emotional scars.

The 16-year-old, who has autism, had just recently got his license for a new moped when he went down to the industrial estate to see a friend and told a man who was throwing rubbish to clean it up.

“You can’t do that, my son said. And then he walk towards my son who said: ‘You can’t hit me with that. It would land you in trouble.’”

You may also want to watch:

She has also been left feeling “frustrated and disappointed” as she feels that the case has not concluded quickly enough.

Police are also urging anyone with information to come forward so they can investigate this crime.

The offender is described by police as a white male, of large build with a beard. He was wearing a blue shirt at the time of the offence.

It is believed that he drives a green pick-up truck and has a white and brown dog.

This is confirmed by the mum and her son, who said the man left the scene after his dog ran off.

“I’m just horrified and if it had not been for this – what would have happened.”

Any witnesses and anyone with information are urged to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/73754/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.