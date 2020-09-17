Advanced search

St Albans boy, 16, ‘assaulted with baseball bat’ by man in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 16:16 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 17 September 2020

It's alleged a St Albans boy was hit by a baseball bat in Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Supplied.

It's alleged a St Albans boy was hit by a baseball bat in Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A 16-year-old boy from St Albans has been left “scared” to leave the house according to his mum after he was allegedly attacked by a man with a baseball bat.

On Monday at around 6pm, the boy was outside Biggerstaff Windows on the industrial estate at Hatfield Business Park when he was hit across the back with a baseball bat by the offender according to police.

His mum, who lives in St Albans, said he still has swelling on his back and is in some pain but nothing is broken.

“He doesn’t get out much and since then he’s scared go out,” she said.

She hopes that this will son change but the shock of the incidence has left emotional scars.

The 16-year-old, who has autism, had just recently got his license for a new moped when he went down to the industrial estate to see a friend and told a man who was throwing rubbish to clean it up.

“You can’t do that, my son said. And then he walk towards my son who said: ‘You can’t hit me with that. It would land you in trouble.’”

You may also want to watch:

She has also been left feeling “frustrated and disappointed” as she feels that the case has not concluded quickly enough.

Police are also urging anyone with information to come forward so they can investigate this crime.

The offender is described by police as a white male, of large build with a beard. He was wearing a blue shirt at the time of the offence.

It is believed that he drives a green pick-up truck and has a white and brown dog.

This is confirmed by the mum and her son, who said the man left the scene after his dog ran off.

“I’m just horrified and if it had not been for this – what would have happened.”

Any witnesses and anyone with information are urged to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/73754/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough

A person has been struck by a train between Peterborough and Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

St Albans boy, 16, ‘assaulted with baseball bat’ by man in Hatfield

It's alleged a St Albans boy was hit by a baseball bat in Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Supplied.

Last chance to stop quarry at former Hatfield Aerodrome?

Ellenbrook. Picture: Tasha Parkin

Ten-men Welwyn Pegasus Royals battle to three points on opening day of the season

Welwyn Pegasus Royals in action against Bishop's Stortford.

Life of Riley as Bentley Heath finish season on a high

Lee Riley who scored 127 for Bentley Heath second team against Knebworth Park.