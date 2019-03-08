Welham Green textile business plans expansion by knocking down building

Welham Green's The Ashley Wilde Group  which has made a range of soft furnishing brands for Kylie Minogue, Kirtsy Allsop and Elizabeth Hurley  has submitted a planning application for Unit 4A on Travellers Lane in the parish of North Mymms. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

A Welham Green textile business is planning to knock down a building before rebuilding it.

The Ashley Wilde Group - which has made a range of soft furnishing brands for Kylie Minogue, Kirtsy Allsop and Elizabeth Hurley - has submitted a planning application for Unit 4A on Travellers Lane in the parish of North Mymms.

The application, which was validated last Wednesday, marks the most recent expansion of the property.

But the application has been objected to on the grounds that it is "salami-slicing" the development by Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Paul Zukowskyj.

"It results in a hodgepodge of development, in an apparent attempt to avoid assessment of cumulative impacts," said Cllr Zukowskyj.

The Ashley Wilde Group has been contacted for a comment, but have so far not responded.

For more on the application, please go to: planning.welhat.gov.uk and search '6/2019/2082/FULL'.