Boy sleeps in tent for a year to raise money for charity

A 12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been sleeping in his garden since last March to raise money for a dog charity in Romania.

Ashley Owens, who goes to Beaumont School in St Albans, began camping outside on March 28 2021 to fundraise for Paws2Rescue. So far he has raised nearly £3,000 for the organisation and he hopes to raise a further £27,000.

"Initially I just thought he'd be out there for a few days," said his mother Emma, "but that turned into a few months and then in August he decided he would stay out there for a year. Nothing will change his mind.

"During really windy nights, particularly at the beginning, I was really worried. But he's cool about the whole thing."

Ashley said: "When I first camped outside, the windy nights scared me. I was afraid of the tent toppling over and because the wind was so loud, I had difficulty sleeping.

"I wanted to come indoors, but then I would think about the dogs and how they are struggling. Somehow it made me feel connected to them. And now I am just used to the wind howling around - I actually find it soothing!"

You can donate to Ashley's campaign by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ashleyowens12.