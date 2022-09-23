WGC teenager nominated for BBC Make a Difference Awards

Ashley Owens, a13-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been recognised for his contributions to the community by the BBC. - Credit: Emma Owens

A 13-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been recognised for his community efforts by the BBC.

BBC Three Counties Radio and Radio Suffolk held their Make a Difference Awards last week and Ashley Owens was one of the nominees.

Regardless of the weather, Ashley has spent nearly 550 nights camping out in his back garden trying to raise money for dogs rescue charity Paws2Rescue. So far, he has raised over £11,000 and aims to reach a target of £30,000.

Emma Owens, Ashley’s mother said: “We are so proud of Ashley’s achievements, for his perseverance, determination and continued compassion for the welfare of abandoned dogs.

“We were over the moon when we found out that Ashley had been nominated for the BBC Make a Difference awards, in the fundraising category, and through to the final four.

Ashley Owens from Welwyn Garden City is camping out to raise money for rescue dogs - Credit: Supplied

“When the BBC also asked to film a piece on him for the news, we were delighted that he can have some recognition for everything that he has achieved.”

Ashley added: "I couldn’t believe that I was nominated for this award. I am just delighted to have highly committed award. I am going to continue sleeping outside at least until I raise my £30,000 for the stray dogs. It means so much to me. When I camp out I feel that I understand better what the dogs must be going through."

You can donate to Ashley's campaign by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ashleyowens12.