Temporary accommodation found for residents of flat fire

A fire broke out at Ashley Court in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies Archant

After a huge fire at a block of flats in Hatfield this morning, temporary accommodation has been secured by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

A total of 12 fire engines attend the scene at Ashley Court off Wellfield Road in the early hours of this morning, along with an aerial ladder platform to deal with a significant fire in the roof space of the building.

Three people were rescued by firefighters, and all 22 residents, who initially sheltered in a nearby building, have been safely accounted for.

Two have also been taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for further treatment.

The other 20 residents are currently at a reception centre near the scene of the fire.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “We have been working closely with emergency services and Sanctuary Housing since reports in the early hours of this morning of the fire.

“We rapidly set up an emergency reception centre nearby so those who have been evacuated were able to stay warm, get teas and coffees, and some breakfast.

“Meanwhile we have secured some temporary accommodation and are working with the county council to arrange transport to get them there.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected and will continue to do everything we can to assist.”

Herts Fire added in a statement: “The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing, although it is believed to be accidental.”

Herts Police said officers was called at 2.40am by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to a blaze in a laundry room at Ashley Court.

Emergency services remain at the scene this morning. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Age UK Hertfordshire has also put out an appeal for male and female clothing donations.

The charity said on Twitter: “Any clothing for men and women, all sizes, needed ASAP. Drop any donations to our head office today – 1 Silver Court, Watchmead, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1LT.”

