Have your say on protecting Welwyn Hatfield employment sites

PUBLISHED: 15:05 17 October 2019

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Archant

A consultation has been launched on protecting employment sites in Welwyn Hatfield.

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Submitted.

The proposed protection was prompted by the loss of some 27,000 square metres of office space in Welwyn Hatfield since 2013.

Currently developers can turn employment space into residential areas without putting in affordable housing or contributions like infrastructure, education and healthcare.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment and planning, said: "We must also retain good quality employment space for business."

EE offices at Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.EE offices at Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Under the new plan, called Article 4 Direction, sites in the WGC employment area, Hatfield Business Park and Bishop Square, Beaconsfield Road/Great North Road in Hatfield and Sopers Road Industrial Estate in Cuffley, would be protected.

The consultation will run until November 21: welhat.gov.uk/a4d.

