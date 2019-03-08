Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Several deliberate fires set at Welwyn Garden City playing fields

PUBLISHED: 14:10 02 July 2019

Archant

Police are appealing for information following a series of arsons in Welwyn Garden City.

The first fire was set on the fence of the cricket club at King George V Playing Fields in Beehive Lane last month.

Police were called to reports of a fire at 8.04pm on Sunday, June 16 at the club and assisted the fire service at the scene.

The fire, which is being treated as an arson, also spread to a tree.

Since then the police have attended a series of other fires at the same location, which they are also treating as arson.

According to police, off-cuts of tree branches, a bin, an old bike and an old scooter have been set alight over the last couple of weeks.

Sergeant Ian Smith, from the Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Thankfully nobody has been injured but this thoughtless behaviour could have had serious or even fatal consequences."

You may also want to watch:

"We take a strong stance against anti-social behaviour and will not tolerate this.

"We have identified those involved - a group of young people, and appropriate action will be taken with our partner agencies.

"In response to these incidents, my team are regularly patrolling the playing fields and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101.

"I would also urge parents to be aware of their children's whereabouts at all times.

"If you know that your child is committing anti-social behaviour, we would suggest considering placing certain conditions on them such as curfews."

To report information online go to: herts.police.uk/Report.

Or speak to an operator at the Force Communications Room via an online chat at: herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

New Ridgeway Academy head sets aim on driving up results

Sarah Mitcherson will be taking charge of Ridgeway Academy in September. Picture: supplied

Want to have your say on 70 new flats in Hatfield’s town centre?

Number 1 town centre, which is up for re-development. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge

New Ridgeway Academy head sets aim on driving up results

Sarah Mitcherson will be taking charge of Ridgeway Academy in September. Picture: supplied

Want to have your say on 70 new flats in Hatfield’s town centre?

Number 1 town centre, which is up for re-development. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Several deliberate fires set at Welwyn Garden City playing fields

Potters Bar’s Flyball event had great ‘paw’ticipation

Hotshots Flyball team compete against other teams at the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre. Picture: Strand PR

Disruption on M25 near Potters Bar

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google.

New Ridgeway Academy head sets aim on driving up results

Sarah Mitcherson will be taking charge of Ridgeway Academy in September. Picture: supplied

Tiger needs a new home after owners returned him after getting a new dog

Tiger loves to fit as many tennis balls in his mouth as possible. Picture: RSPCA Southridge
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists