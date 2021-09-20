Arson attack on two cars in Hatfield street
Published: 12:25 PM September 20, 2021
- Credit: Supplied
A man deliberately torched two cars in the middle of a suburban street in the early hours of the morning.
Police were called just before 2am on Thursday September 16 by the fire service to report a suspicious fire in Bishop's Rise by the junction with Garden Avenue, Hatfield.
It was reported that two cars were on fire.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
A 22 year old man was arrested on suspicion of arson.
He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.