Arson attack on two cars in Hatfield street

Published: 12:25 PM September 20, 2021

Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week. - Credit: Supplied

A man deliberately torched two cars in the middle of a suburban street in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called just before 2am on Thursday September 16 by the fire service to report a suspicious fire in Bishop's Rise by the junction with Garden Avenue, Hatfield.

It was reported that two cars were on fire.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

A 22 year old man was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week. - Credit: Supplied

Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week. - Credit: Supplied

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

