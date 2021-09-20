News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Arson attack on two cars in Hatfield street

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:25 PM September 20, 2021   
Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week.

Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week. - Credit: Supplied

A man deliberately torched two cars in the middle of a suburban street in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called just before 2am on Thursday September 16 by the fire service to report a suspicious fire in Bishop's Rise by the junction with Garden Avenue, Hatfield.

It was reported that two cars were on fire.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

A 22 year old man was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week.

Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week. - Credit: Supplied

Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week.

Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week. - Credit: Supplied

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
 

You may also want to watch:

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Holwell Primary School Welwyn Garden City

Headteacher calls out 'dangerous' and 'inconsiderate' parking from...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 13-02-2020 of Hertsmere MP and culture secretary, Oliver Dowden. Picture: STEFAN RO

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden appointed Tory co-chairman but loses...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
William Cubitt’s famous Welwyn Viaduct.

Historic Green Belt site under threat

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The junction of Ground Lane and Stonecross Road in Hatfield where the altercation occurred.

Boy hit by car during Hatfield altercation

Laura Bill

Logo Icon