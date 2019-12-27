Advanced search

Bid to stop cross-border crime leads to 70 arrests

PUBLISHED: 13:23 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 27 December 2019

More than 70 arrests were made as police targeted the county's motorways.

More than 70 arrests were made as police targeted the county's motorways.

Archant

A cross-border police operation lead to 70 arrests, as teams from Hertsmere, St Albans and others set up to patrol motorways across the county.

More than 50 officers and staff from Herts police and its joint protective services units took part in a three-day traffic operation targeting cross-border criminality.

From Tuesday, December 17 to Thursday, December 19, officers from the police's Mobile Scorpion Unit, Road Policing Unit, Safer Neighbourhood Team and Scorpion teams in Three Rivers, Watford, Dacorum, St Albans, Hertsmere and Broxbourne focused on the county's busy motorway network.

Operation Chicha was led by Herts police and supported by Thames Valley police, Surrey police and the Metropolitan Police Service.

By proactively patrolling the M25, M40, M4 and M3 corridors, which span all four force areas, officers used automatic number plate recognition technology to identify people and vehicles of interest and the teams made multiple vehicle stops, searches and vehicle seizures.

You may also want to watch:

A number of motorists were reported for various road traffic offences such as no insurance, with more than 15 vehicles seized, and a large amount of intelligence was also submitted for use in further investigations.

Over the course of three days, 70 arrests were made across the four force areas for a range of offences including conspiracy to burgle, burglary, theft of catalytic converters, possession of drugs with intent to supply and drink driving.

Herts Det Insp Mike Hanson, Silver Commander for the operation, said: "I'd like to thank everyone who was involved over the three days for their support and professionalism.

"It's a great example of how working in partnership can create a bigger overall impact on criminality and I'm really pleased with the results.

"I hope this operation has sent a significant message to organised criminals who are intent on using our roads to create misery for our local communities in the run up to Christmas.

"We are not a soft touch and we will continue to root out those who travel to our area to commit offences."

Herts police have several other operations planned in the near future.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Bid to stop cross-border crime leads to 70 arrests

More than 70 arrests were made as police targeted the county's motorways.

Welwyn Hatfield year in review 2019: May

The Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats had a good night winning five seats in the 2019 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections, and it's been a similar story across much of Hertfordshire. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats

Jordan makes Hanburys pay the penalty as Welwyn Warriors claim victory

Marshalswick Rovers attempt to break through the Forza Watford defence. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Saracens sitting pretty but prepared too for ‘big second half of the season’

Sarah McKenna is expecting a tough 2020 but is still confident of Saracens success. Picture: MAREK DORCIK

Eighth straight win as Welwyn Pegasus fly high over Enfield

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals finished 2019 with a 5-2 win over Sporting Club Enfield.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists