Aggravated burglary arrests made after Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin raids

PUBLISHED: 15:40 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 03 December 2019

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as Hitchin and Watford

Two arrests have been made in Welwyn Garden City after a number of warrants relating to aggravated burglaries were carried out in the town, as well as in Hitchin and Watford.

A 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Officers attended addresses in Golden Dell and Nursery Gardens in Welwyn Garden City, Victoria Road in Hitchin and Hemming Way and Rushton Avenue in Watford.

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason said: "These warrants are an example of the action we will take to tackle criminality in our communities.

"We'd like to reassure the public that this was a pre-planned operation and not connected to any wider events."

The teenage boy and the man - both from Welwyn Garden City - remain in police custody at this time.

